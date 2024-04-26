All Sections
US allocates US$6 billion to order weapons for Ukraine – Austin

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 26 April 2024, 20:06
US allocates US$6 billion to order weapons for Ukraine – Austin
Lloyd Austin. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has confirmed that the US is allocating US$6 billion in military aid under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, through which weapons are ordered from American manufacturers.

Source: Austin at a press conference following the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format) on 26 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Austin also mentioned the recently allocated US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, under which the US will supply weapons from its military stockpiles.

Quote: "I am also pleased to announce today an additional commitment of US$6 billion through our Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. That will allow us to procure new capabilities for Ukraine from US industry."

Austin stressed that this is the largest military aid package announced to date. He specified that the package will include interceptors for Patriot and NASAMS systems, counter-drone systems, and "significant amounts" of artillery ammunition and anti-aircraft ammunition.

Background:

  • Politico was the first to report on the US’s intention to announce the US$6 billion aid package.
  • On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that will provide about US$61 billion in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as support to other US allies.
  • Immediately afterwards, the US Department of Defense announced a US$1 billion package of military aid for Ukraine, the first since Congress approved supplementary funding to assist foreign allies.
  • Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the US President, then confirmed that Ukraine has received ATACMS long-range missiles and that deliveries will continue in the future.

