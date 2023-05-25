All Sections
National Agency for Prevention of Corruption adds Oreo and Milka manufacturer to list of international war sponsors

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 18:37

The National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) included Mondelez International, the American multinational confectionery, food and beverage company, on the list of international sponsors of the war.

Source: NAPC’s press service on Telegram

Details: The agency emphasises that Mondelez International has not left the Russian Federation after the start of a full-scale war.

Quote: "The interests of the company, which has an annual income of about US$26 billion and operates in 160 countries, are represented on the Russian market by Mon'delis Rus LLC, which has three factories: the Bolshevik factory, which produces Yubileynoe cookies, OREO, Medvezhonok Barni and TUC crackers; the factory in Pokrov (Alpen Gold, Vozdushny chocolate, Milka and Picnic bar); and the factory in Veliky Novgorod (Dirol chewing gum and Halls candy).

The company is the leader of the confectionery market in the categories of chocolate, chocolate candies and biscuits and also ranks second in the category of chewing gum and caramels," the report says.

More details: According to the results of the military year 2022, the profit of the Russian branch of Mondelez International amounted to US$339 million (+303% for the year), and the revenue was more than US$1 billion (+38% for the year). The company replenished the budget of the Russian aggressor by more than US$61 million in taxes, the NAPC emphasised.

It is noted that after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mondelez employees in the Baltic region, which includes Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, sent a petition to Dirk Van de Put, the company's CEO, with a request to stop all business in Russia, to which Mondelez responded formally and announced the suspension of new investments and expenditure on advertising in Russia.

