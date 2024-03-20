All Sections
Ukraine's government to remove public access to International Sponsors of War list following requests from partners

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 16:25
Stock photo: Getty Images

Further to requests from Ukraine’s partners, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to remove the International Sponsors of War list from the website of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers

Details: The government held a lengthy meeting with representatives from the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Agency for Corruption Prevention, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and ambassadors from partner countries to discuss the list on the NACP's website.

The Foreign Ministry said there had been numerous requests from representatives of partner countries' diplomatic corps regarding the absence of any regulatory framework for an International Sponsors of War list. As a result, the list has had a negative impact on the making of critical decisions to counter Russian aggression.

The Ministry of Justice emphasised the unacceptability of disseminating such information on behalf of the state without first resolving legislative issues. Representatives of the NSDC stated that there is no need for additional institutions to implement the state sanctions policy, because all the relevant information is contained in the State Register of Sanctions.

The NACP agreed that there is indeed a question about the list's future functionality.

Following the discussion, the meeting’s attendees agreed on a number of proposals from the Foreign Ministry, Justice Ministry, Ministry of Economy, the NSDC and the NACP.

These proposals concern transferring information from the list to the Interdepartmental Working Group on the Implementation of the State Sanctions Policy in order to determine the grounds for the application of sanctions to the entities on this list, and drafting relevant proposals to be considered at a meeting of the NSDC.

The International Sponsors of War page redirects users to the website of the State Register of Sanctions.

"This is essential in order to provide reliable and unified information about the official list of entities that have been sanctioned in Ukraine," the Cabinet concluded.

Support UP or become our patron!

