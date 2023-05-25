All Sections
National Guardsmen hit 2 Su-25s near Melitopol, destroying one Russian attack aircraft

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 May 2023, 19:23
National Guardsmen hit 2 Su-25s near Melitopol, destroying one Russian attack aircraft
PHOTO BY THE NATIONAL GUARD OF UKRAINE

The National Guard reports the destruction of one and damage to another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: National Guard of Ukraine’s press service

Details: One of them was shot down by the Hero of Ukraine, a guardsman with the call sign Bandyt, nicknamed Zaporizskyi Mesnyk (Avenger from Zaporizhzhia).

Quote: "On the Zaporizhzhia front, the invaders are actively using combat aircraft. On 25 May, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation tried to inflict damage on the positions of the Defence Forces of Ukraine using a pair of Su-25s from the air.

At that time, the National Guardsmen, Zaporizskyi Mesnyk and his comrade-in-arms, were on combat duty. Fighters clearly identified Russian aircraft and accurately worked on air targets with MANPADS.

As a result of combat work, the first Su-25 aircraft was completely destroyed; its pilot managed to eject over the temporarily occupied territory; and the second aircraft was shot down by the well-known Zaporizskyi Mesnyk. After his shot, the enemy Su-25 was seriously damaged and forced to make an emergency landing.

Then, at the end of the runway, the people of Melitopol observed a black column of smoke. Before that, there were dull explosions." 

Details: It is noted that the guardsman nicknamed Zaporizskyi Mesnyk has already destroyed seven enemy planes in total.

