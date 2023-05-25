All Sections
Black Sea fleet commander faces life imprisonment for ordering Kalibr missile strike on Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 25 May 2023, 21:24
Viktor Sokolov. Photo by Rg.ru

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has collected evidence against Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov, the current commander of the Black Sea fleet of the Russian Navy, who is involved in massive Russian strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

Source: Press services of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: According to the investigation, since 10 August 2022, Sokolov has personally given orders for regular combat launches of 3M14 Kalibr cruise missiles on the energy facilities of Ukraine.

As a result of these Russian attacks, the SSU says, four civilians were killed and 40 others were injured.

The aggressor state carried out air attacks on power facilities in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblasts.

It is established that Russian attacks caused significant losses to the national life support system of the country's civilian population.

In addition, Russian missile strikes led to the temporary shutdown of dozens of local educational institutions, hospitals and other social institutions.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators informed Sokolov that he was a suspect under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He is charged with violating the laws and customs of war, encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as planning, preparing, unleashing and waging a war of aggression.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.

