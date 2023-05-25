Lithuania announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine at Ramstein

Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuanian National Defence Minister, presented the latest package of military assistance to Kyiv at a meeting of the Contact Group on the defence of Ukraine on Thursday.

Source: European Pravda; press service of the Lithuanian Defence Ministry.

According to Anušauskas, the new package of military assistance to Ukraine from Lithuania will contain anti-drone equipment, ammunition, combat meals and other assistance.

He said that the total amount of military support for Ukraine from Lithuania will soon reach 465 million euros.

"Our support for Ukraine is an investment in our own resilience, deterrence and defence. Only Ukraine's victory will help restore peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region," the minister said, stressing that Lithuania would continue to consistently support Ukraine until victory.

The last time Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced the preparation of military aid was in March.

As European Pravda reports, today Vilnius has provided military assistance to Kyiv worth almost 409 million euros. A significant part of it is the military training of the Ukrainian military personnel.

In 2023, the Lithuanian side plans to train 1,600 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Lithuanian instructors train Ukrainians both in Lithuania and other countries, within the framework of the EU training mission and international initiatives, such as the British Interflex.

