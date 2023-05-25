All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuania announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine at Ramstein

European PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 21:33

Arvydas Anušauskas, Lithuanian National Defence Minister, presented the latest package of military assistance to Kyiv at a meeting of the Contact Group on the defence of Ukraine on Thursday.

Source: European Pravda; press service of the Lithuanian Defence Ministry.

According to Anušauskas, the new package of military assistance to Ukraine from Lithuania will contain anti-drone equipment, ammunition, combat meals and other assistance.

Advertisement:

He said that the total amount of military support for Ukraine from Lithuania will soon reach 465 million euros.

"Our support for Ukraine is an investment in our own resilience, deterrence and defence. Only Ukraine's victory will help restore peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region," the minister said, stressing that Lithuania would continue to consistently support Ukraine until victory.

The last time Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced the preparation of military aid was in March.

As European Pravda reports, today Vilnius has provided military assistance to Kyiv worth almost 409 million euros. A significant part of it is the military training of the Ukrainian military personnel.

In 2023, the Lithuanian side plans to train 1,600 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Lithuanian instructors train Ukrainians both in Lithuania and other countries, within the framework of the EU training mission and international initiatives, such as the British Interflex.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: