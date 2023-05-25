All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Flash of light over airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast: authorities claim missile was shot down

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 May 2023, 23:35
Flash of light over airfield in Russia’s Rostov Oblast: authorities claim missile was shot down

On the evening of 25 May, Vasily Golubev, Governor of Rostov Oblast in the Russian Federation, claimed that the Russian air defence had shot down a Ukrainian missile in the Morozovsk area, where a military airfield is located. 

Source: Vasily Golubev on Telegram

Quote: "The air defence system was activated in the Morozovsk area, shooting down a Ukrainian missile. The military is doing its job. Keep calm."

Details: The military airfield, which serves as a base for Russian bombers, is located 3 km from Morozovsk.

Advertisement:

Earlier, videos showing a flash in the sky in Morozovsk appeared on Telegram. Ukrainian channels reported an "attack on the airfield".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress

UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT

Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Ukraine brings back bodies of 79 fallen defenders

25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

PHOTO, VIDEO, UPDATEDDrone crashes into two high-rise buildings in Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:58
Putin reacts to drone attack: air defence was "operated properly"
16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list
16:11
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center
16:08
Occupiers kidnapped journalist from Melitopol and keep her in a basement
15:31
Russians were attacking on three fronts, but made no progress
15:03
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
14:04
Zelenskyy: Putin wants to revive Soviet Union, and after Ukraine he will "devour" Belarus
12:59
photoKyiv mayor on woman killed in night attack: she went out onto balcony to watch air defence working
12:45
photoLukashenko fires head of Belarusian border guard service
12:35
UAV attacks and border breaches are Ukrainian "shaping operations" – FT
All News
Advertisement: