Explosions heard in Dnipro

Explosions rang out in the city of Dnipro during an air-raid warning on the night of 25-26 May.

Details: The news outlet reported at 03:30 that the sounds of explosions could be heard in Dnipro.

"We should react. [Go to] shelter or [follow] the rule of two walls," Mykola Lukashuk, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, addressed the residents on Telegram. [Two walls is a safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks - ed.]

Mayor Borys Filatov called on residents to maintain informational silence and not to film or publish anything.

