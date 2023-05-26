All Sections
Explosions heard in Dnipro

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 May 2023, 03:45
Explosions heard in Dnipro
DNIPRO CITY. PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA

Explosions rang out in the city of Dnipro during an air-raid warning on the night of 25-26 May.

Source: Suspilne on Telegram

Details: The news outlet reported at 03:30 that the sounds of explosions could be heard in Dnipro.

"We should react. [Go to] shelter or [follow] the rule of two walls," Mykola Lukashuk, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, addressed the residents on Telegram. [Two walls is a safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks - ed.] 

Mayor Borys Filatov called on residents to maintain informational silence and not to film or publish anything.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement: