Border guards and army repel 10-hour Russian assault near Avdiivka in spite of chemical attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 26 May 2023, 16:14
photo by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

On the Avdiivka front, border guards and Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled an attack by the occupiers who used tanks and unconventional grenades.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Recently, in the area of Avdiivka, border guards, together with soldiers of one of the mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, repelled a prolonged attack by the superior forces of the invaders.

The assault on the positions was preceded by massive artillery preparation and the use of chemical grenades. Ammunition with irritant aerosols was dropped by enemy forces from drones."

Details: The immediate offensive began at night, the border guards said. To break through the Ukrainian defences, the Russians sent infantry into battle, supported by tanks and armoured vehicles.

At the firing line, Ukrainian artillery fire destroyed the invaders' equipment, including two tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle and one armoured personnel carrier.

The defenders killed the infantry of the aggressor country at close range using small arms and grenade launchers.

In total, the battle lasted about ten hours.

The occupiers failed to succeed due to heavy losses and retreated. Approximately more than 30 occupiers were killed, and more than 50 were wounded.

