In Russia, children will be sent to patriotic camps and taught to shoot and fly UAVs

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 26 May 2023, 16:50
In Russia, children will be sent to patriotic camps and taught to shoot and fly UAVs
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

More than 9,000 Russian teenagers will attend military-patriotic camps by the end of the summer, where they will receive fire training and study tactical medicine and UAV piloting.

Source: Krym.Realii outlet with reference to the press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Far Eastern Federal District of the Russian Federation

Quote: "Teenagers aged 14 to 17 will receive fire, tactical, and engineering training, learn the basics of tactical medicine, as well as the organisation of communication and piloting of UAVs. Pupils will meet with veterans of the Great Patriotic War and "special military operation" (the war in Ukraine – ed.), famous sportsmen, and they will also study "the history of Russia based on the examples of feats of Soviet and Russian soldiers and officers, military and civilian volunteers."

Details: It is reported that the first summer shift will be held under the motto "Time of Heroes". It will last for 21 days. The organiser is the "Voin" military and sports training centre, created on the initiative of Sergey Kirienko, the deputy head of the presidential administration.

Military-patriotic camps will open in Buryatia, Kalmykia, Tatarstan, Chechnya, Khabarovsk Territory, Belgorod, Kemerovo, Pskov, Sverdlovsk, Tyumen Oblasts and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

