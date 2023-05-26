All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff, discuss equipping offensive brigades

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 26 May 2023, 19:03
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff, discuss equipping offensive brigades

On 26 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief focused on listening to reports on the situation at the front and discussing the equipment of offensive brigades.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Held another Staff meeting. The commanders of the joint strategic groupings of troops reported on the operational situation at the front at large and on separate fronts.

Advertisement:

The staff members reviewed in detail the pace of providing the offensive brigades with equipment and everything necessary.

The prospects of increasing the domestic production of scarce ammunition were also analysed."

Details: The meeting also discussed the latest Russian airstrikes and how to make defence against them more effective.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: