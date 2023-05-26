All Sections
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff, discuss equipping offensive brigades

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 26 May 2023, 19:03
On 26 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief focused on listening to reports on the situation at the front and discussing the equipment of offensive brigades.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Held another Staff meeting. The commanders of the joint strategic groupings of troops reported on the operational situation at the front at large and on separate fronts.

The staff members reviewed in detail the pace of providing the offensive brigades with equipment and everything necessary.

The prospects of increasing the domestic production of scarce ammunition were also analysed."

Details: The meeting also discussed the latest Russian airstrikes and how to make defence against them more effective.

