Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 26 May 2023, 21:42
Russians prepare large-scale provocation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Zaporizhzhia NPP, stock photo from the website of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine 

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has reported that in the coming hours, Russian invaders are preparing a large-scale provocation to simulate an accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: According to Defence Intelligence, it will be carried out directly on the territory of the ZNPP. After that, the invaders will announce an emergency leak of radioactive substances. Ukraine will, as ever, be blamed for the incident.

In order to conceal what they are doing as much as possible, the Russians have disrupted the IAEA permanent monitoring mission personnel rotation scheduled for 26 May, Defence Intelligence notes.

The purpose of this action is to provoke the international community into conducting a detailed investigation during which all hostilities will be suspended. In this way, the invaders hope to gain a much-desired pause, which they will use to regroup their ranks and stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive, the intelligence officers summed up.

