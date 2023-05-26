All Sections
The Special Operations Forces soldiers defeated Russian invaders near Kreminna

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 26 May 2023, 22:40
The Special Operations Forces soldiers defeated Russian invaders near Kreminna

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces engaged in an unequal battle with the Russian invaders near the city of Kreminna and defeated them.

Source: SSO on Telegram

Quote: "The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine group entered into battle with superior enemy forces.

This happened in the area of Kreminna, in Luhansk Oblast. There, during special reconnaissance, soldiers of the SSO of Ukraine discovered the location of enemy personnel.

The operators came into fire contact with the superior forces of the occupier. During the battle, the group broke contact and requested fire support from the reserve forces."

Details: After that, the position of Russians was hit with a 60-mm mortar.

It is reported that as a result of the actions of the SSO fighters, invaders were suppressed.

The number of losses among Russians is still being specified.

