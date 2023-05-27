All Sections
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: nearly 60 hits over past 24 hours

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 00:59
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO BY SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian invaders bombarded Sumy Oblast 11 times on 26 May, with 58 hits recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russian forces struck the Seredyna-Buda hromada (mine hits). [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Nine explosions caused by mortars were recorded in the Nova Sloboda hromada.

Russian troops attacked the Velyka Pysarivka hromada with artillery (nine hits). House of Children and Youth Creativity, the premises of the I.M. Sereda Lyceum and the administrative building have been damaged in one of the strikes (three hits).

Three explosions were reported in the Shalyhyne hromada, and Russian tube artillery was engaged.

The Russian forces struck the Yunakivka hromada using artillery (self-propelled artillery systems). A total of five hits were reported.

There were three hits in the Myropillia hromada; the Russian army used mortars.

Russian forces carried out three mortar attacks on the Bilopillia hromada (20 hits). One of the attacks (10 hits) damaged a power line.

