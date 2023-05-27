All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 07:59
Ukrainian soldier next to a destroyed Russian military vehicle. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces killed 480 Russian soldiers and destroyed 3 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 27 May 2023

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 206,200 (+480) military personnel
  • 3,794 (+3) tanks
  • 7,449 (+2) armoured combat vehicles
  • 3,414 (+30)  artillery systems
  • 574 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 329 (+1) air defence systems
  • 313 (+3) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 298 (+2) helicopters
  • 2,990 (+80) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 1,056 (+41) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 6,183  (+22) vehicles and tankers
  • 449 (+3) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed. 

