Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff
Saturday, 27 May 2023, 07:59
Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces killed 480 Russian soldiers and destroyed 3 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 27 May 2023
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 206,200 (+480) military personnel
- 3,794 (+3) tanks
- 7,449 (+2) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,414 (+30) artillery systems
- 574 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 329 (+1) air defence systems
- 313 (+3) fixed-wing aircraft
- 298 (+2) helicopters
- 2,990 (+80) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,056 (+41) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,183 (+22) vehicles and tankers
- 449 (+3) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
