Ukraine's defence forces kill 480 Russian soldiers on 26 May – General Staff

Ukrainian soldier next to a destroyed Russian military vehicle. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces killed 480 Russian soldiers and destroyed 3 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 27 May 2023

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

206,200 (+480) military personnel

3,794 (+3) tanks

7,449 (+2) armoured combat vehicles

3,414 (+30) artillery systems

574 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems

329 (+1) air defence systems

313 (+3) fixed-wing aircraft

298 (+2) helicopters

2,990 (+80) operational-tactical UAVs

1,056 (+41) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,183 (+22) vehicles and tankers

449 (+3) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

