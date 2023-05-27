All Sections
It's time to take back what's ours – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 May 2023, 08:55
It's time to take back what's ours – Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
SCREENSHOT FROM ZULUZHNYI'S VIDEO

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has posted a video of Ukrainian military personnel in which they ask for the "decisive offensive" to be blessed.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on social media

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "It’s time to take back what’s ours.

This is a prayer for Ukraine’s liberation.

With such words and thoughts [as these], our heroic soldiers are going on the offensive to liberate Ukraine from the Russian occupiers and raise the Banner of Victory."

Details: Zaluzhnyi said the video’s creators were inspired by the Prayer of a Ukrainian Nationalist written by Osyp Mashchak in the 1920s, but the words of the prayer in the video are different.

