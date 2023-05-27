Russia will be threat to NATO if it loses in Ukraine – UK Chief of Air Staff

Russia will be "vindictive" if it loses the Ukraine war and "poses a direct threat" to the UK.

Source: Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, the Chief of the Air Staff, in an interview with The Telegraph

Details: Wigston believes Russia’s air force, surface navy and submarine force are a threat to the UK and NATO and thinks this is something "we must focus our minds on".

He warned that the threat will remain, or even get worse, if Russian President Vladimir Putin is ousted.

"When the Ukraine conflict is over and Ukraine has restored its borders, as it must, we will have a damaged, vindictive, and brutal Russia, whose means of harming us is through air attack, missile attack and subsurface attack," Wigston said.

Background: Around 20 Ukrainian pilots are set to begin initial training to operate F-16 fighter jets in the UK.

The UK helped establish an international coalition to strengthen Ukraine's air defence. As part of the effort, Ukrainian pilots will be trained on fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16s. So far, the fighter jet coalition comprises the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the US, and Portugal.

