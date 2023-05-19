All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fighter jet coalition: Denmark will train Ukrainian pilots and has not ruled out sending F-16s

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 22:35
Fighter jet coalition: Denmark will train Ukrainian pilots and has not ruled out sending F-16s
F-16, PHOTO GETTY IMAGES

Troels Lund Poulsen, the acting Danish Defence Minister, has announced that specific plans are being discussed with regard to his country's participation in the so-called fighter jet coalition, which aims to provide Ukraine with modern aircraft.

Source: Poulsen in a joint interview with Danish outlets DR and Ritzau, as reported by European Pravda

The Danish minister said that following the US’s decision to join the fighter jet coalition, the countries can together join in the "retraining of Ukrainian pilots so that they can fly F-16s in the long term".

Advertisement:

"Denmark will make significant efforts to make this a priority," Poulsen emphasised.

He said the coalition countries would finalise the format of the training for Ukrainians within the next month, and that it would shortly be discussed at a meeting of several countries’ defence ministers in Warsaw.

Poulsen confirmed that Denmark is still open to discussing the possible provision of F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but for now, the issue is not on the agenda.

"We are open to discussion - after conducting the exercises - about whether we should go further and send F-16 fighters," he said.

Earlier this week, the UK announced the launch of an international coalition aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16. So far it includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

According to media reports, the United States and its allies also plan to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but not in the short term.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: