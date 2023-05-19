All Sections
Fighter jet coalition: Denmark will train Ukrainian pilots and has not ruled out sending F-16s

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 22:35
Fighter jet coalition: Denmark will train Ukrainian pilots and has not ruled out sending F-16s
F-16, PHOTO GETTY IMAGES

Troels Lund Poulsen, the acting Danish Defence Minister, has announced that specific plans are being discussed with regard to his country's participation in the so-called fighter jet coalition, which aims to provide Ukraine with modern aircraft.

Source: Poulsen in a joint interview with Danish outlets DR and Ritzau, as reported by European Pravda

The Danish minister said that following the US’s decision to join the fighter jet coalition, the countries can together join in the "retraining of Ukrainian pilots so that they can fly F-16s in the long term".

"Denmark will make significant efforts to make this a priority," Poulsen emphasised.

He said the coalition countries would finalise the format of the training for Ukrainians within the next month, and that it would shortly be discussed at a meeting of several countries’ defence ministers in Warsaw.

Poulsen confirmed that Denmark is still open to discussing the possible provision of F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but for now, the issue is not on the agenda.

"We are open to discussion - after conducting the exercises - about whether we should go further and send F-16 fighters," he said.

Earlier this week, the UK announced the launch of an international coalition aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16. So far it includes the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

According to media reports, the United States and its allies also plan to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but not in the short term.

