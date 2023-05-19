US to take part in fighter jet coalition and train Ukrainian pilots

At the G7 summit in Japan, US President Joe Biden confirmed Washington's participation in the allies' initiative to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16.

Source: CNN referring to a White House official, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the CNN source, the training of Ukrainian pilots will likely take place only in Europe, but American personnel will participate along with European allies and partners.

"As the training takes place over the coming months, our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them," the US official added.

Advertisement:

They have stressed that "to date, the United States and our allies and partners have focused on providing Ukraine with the vast majority of the systems, weapons, and training it requires to conduct offensive operations this spring and summer."

"Discussions about improving the Ukrainian Air Force reflect our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defense," the CNN source said.

Background: Earlier, CNN reported that the Biden administration had made it clear to European allies in recent weeks that the United States would allow them to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

In addition, Yahoo News obtained a document from the US Air Force, which states that the training program for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s could last four months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





