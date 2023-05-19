All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US to take part in fighter jet coalition and train Ukrainian pilots

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 18:16
US to take part in fighter jet coalition and train Ukrainian pilots

At the G7 summit in Japan, US President Joe Biden confirmed Washington's participation in the allies' initiative to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16.

Source: CNN referring to a White House official, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the CNN source, the training of Ukrainian pilots will likely take place only in Europe, but American personnel will participate along with European allies and partners.

"As the training takes place over the coming months, our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them," the US official added.

Advertisement:

They have stressed that "to date, the United States and our allies and partners have focused on providing Ukraine with the vast majority of the systems, weapons, and training it requires to conduct offensive operations this spring and summer."

"Discussions about improving the Ukrainian Air Force reflect our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defense," the CNN source said.

Background: Earlier, CNN reported that the Biden administration had made it clear to European allies in recent weeks that the United States would allow them to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In addition, Yahoo News obtained a document from the US Air Force, which states that the training program for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s could last four months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: