Drones attacked vehicle of Russia's Defence Ministry, two soldiers killed
Saturday, 27 May 2023, 15:13
As the media reported, two soldiers were allegedly killed during a kamikaze drone attack in Bryansk Oblast, Russia.
Source: Radio Svoboda and Mediazone, referring to the Russian news Telegram channels Baza and 112
Details: It was noted that the car was attacked on 27 May at around 12:00 on the road in the Klimovsky district.
The drone allegedly penetrated the roof and exploded.
Meanwhile, Russian propaganda claims about "saboteurs" in Bryansk Oblast.
