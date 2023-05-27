Drones attacked vehicle of Russia's Defence Ministry, two soldiers killed

PHOTO OF VEHICLE BELONGING TO RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY, PHOTO: BAZA

As the media reported, two soldiers were allegedly killed during a kamikaze drone attack in Bryansk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Radio Svoboda and Mediazone, referring to the Russian news Telegram channels Baza and 112

Details: It was noted that the car was attacked on 27 May at around 12:00 on the road in the Klimovsky district.

The drone allegedly penetrated the roof and exploded.

Meanwhile, Russian propaganda claims about "saboteurs" in Bryansk Oblast.

