Russians shelled Kharkiv Oblast: woman killed, man wounded

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 May 2023, 17:11
Russians shelled Kharkiv Oblast: woman killed, man wounded
The village of Shypuvate in Kharkiv Oblast, screenshot from DEEPSTATEMAP

On Saturday, a woman was killed and a man was wounded as a result of shelling in the village of Shypuvate in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy continues to shell civilians in Kharkiv Oblast. Unfortunately, civilians are dying.

Today, as a result of the shelling of the village, a 61-year-old woman died in Shypuvate, Kupiansk district.

In addition, a 60-year-old man suffered shrapnel injuries and was hospitalised. Currently, doctors are providing assistance to the victim."

