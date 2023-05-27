Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia Oblast: two people wounded, one of them in serious condition
Saturday, 27 May 2023, 20:22
As a result of the shelling carried out by the Russians, two men were injured in the settlement of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and one of them is in serious condition.
Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Stepnohirsk was shelled from GRAD multiple rocket launchers. The Russians hit the residential sector.
A 65-year-old man was injured while walking down the street. Another 60-year-old man is now in serious condition. All necessary assistance is provided to the injured.
Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the strike."
