Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia Oblast: two people wounded, one of them in serious condition

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 May 2023, 20:22
As a result of the shelling carried out by the Russians, two men were injured in the settlement of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and one of them is in serious condition. 

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

 
THE AFTERMATH OF THE SHELLING OF STEPNOHIRSK ON 27 MAY, PHOTO FROM MALASHKO'S TELEGRAM

Quote: "Stepnohirsk was shelled from GRAD multiple rocket launchers. The Russians hit the residential sector.

A 65-year-old man was injured while walking down the street. Another 60-year-old man is now in serious condition. All necessary assistance is provided to the injured.

Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the strike."

