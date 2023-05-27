Zelenskyy announces large-scale sanctions packages and promises strong week of cooperation with partners

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced large-scale sanctions packages and a strong week for cooperation with partners.

Source: Zelenskyy’s nightly speech

Details: Zelenskyy has mentioned the sanctions imposed on Saturday against 220 companies and 51 individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex.

Quote: "Not all of them operate on the territory of the terrorist state, some of them operate in other countries. But all of them will receive global pressure. Step by step, we are collecting complete data on everyone who works for aggression – directly or indirectly. Each such person will be blocked, and our Ukrainian sanctions are either already synchronised or will be synchronised with those of the free world.

Advertisement:

When Russia started this aggression, they looked at the world as if it were a mirror. They thought that everyone in the world was as cynical and supposedly despised people as much as the masters of Russia. But the world is different – the world helps us protect life. And anyone who goes against the world will be marginalised. Russia will gain nothing and lose everything. Along with those who are still trying to help it in its terror.

We will continue our sanctions steps, and there are new sanctions packages in the pipeline, even more extensive."

Details: Zelenskyy has also thanked Japan, Finland, Germany, Canada and Iceland for their decisions to help Ukraine this week.

"We will also make the next week strong in terms of our cooperation with partners, we are not losing a single week," he said.

Background: On 27 May, Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on more than 200 Russian and Belarusian companies, including many repair plants.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!