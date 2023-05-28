All Sections
Russians hit Nikopol with heavy artillery

Sunday, 28 May 2023, 07:52
aftermath of THE ATTACK. PHOTO: SERHII LYSAK

The Russian occupiers struck the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, twice with heavy artillery on the night of 27-28 May, damaging houses, buildings, a gas pipeline and a power transmission line.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Lysak has said that the Russian heavy artillery "again fired on the peaceful city" at night.

The occupiers shelled the city of Nikopol twice. Six private houses and two outbuildings were destroyed there. A gas pipeline and a power transmission line were also damaged.

