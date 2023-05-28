Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast with aviation and artillery: two people killed

On 28 May, the Russian occupiers struck several border settlements in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Kupiansk districts, as a result of which at least two civilians were killed.

Source: head of Kharkiv Oblast Oleh Syneihubov

Details: It is noted that Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fykholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove came under artillery and mortar fire.

Vovchansk was also under intense shelling – residential buildings, fences, outbuildings, windows of the House of Culture, and the administrative building of the village council were damaged.

A 61-year-old woman was killed and a 60-year-old man was wounded in the attack on Shepuvate village of the Kupiansk district.

After 19:00, a 60-year-old man who was in the yard of a house was killed in shelling in Dvorichna, Kupiansk district.

A 58-year-old woman was wounded in Fygolivka, and a 79-year-old woman was wounded during the shelling of Tsyrkuny.

