Ukraine will put an end to the history of Moscow's despotism against various peoples – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 May 2023, 19:18
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will put an end to the history of Moscow's despotism, which has enslaved various peoples for a long time.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "Kyiv and all our cities, our entire Ukraine, will put an end to the history of Moscow’s despotism, which has been bringing enslavement to many different peoples for a very long time. Neither Shaheds nor any other means of terror that it humiliatingly seeks around the world will save it.

Because strength is in people, it is in cities, it is in life, and when life, people, and the most important cities for culture are despised, Russia will only face defeat. And even hundreds of Shaheds will not save it from this. They will only enlarge Russia's disgrace.

Details: Zelenskyy noted that during the next Russian attack on Sunday night, the quantitatively most powerful blow was directed against Kyiv Oblast.

"During this terrorist attack, the most powerful strike was aimed against the Kyiv [Oblast]. Within the city of Kyiv and the [oblast], 36 drones were shot down. This is how Russia celebrates the day of our ancient Kyiv... Throughout its history, Kyiv has seen various meannesses from invaders. It has survived them all, and it will survive the [R]uscists. None of them will be here!", stressed the president.

