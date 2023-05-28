All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine will put an end to the history of Moscow's despotism against various peoples – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 May 2023, 19:18
Ukraine will put an end to the history of Moscow's despotism against various peoples – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will put an end to the history of Moscow's despotism, which has enslaved various peoples for a long time.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "Kyiv and all our cities, our entire Ukraine, will put an end to the history of Moscow’s despotism, which has been bringing enslavement to many different peoples for a very long time. Neither Shaheds nor any other means of terror that it humiliatingly seeks around the world will save it.

Because strength is in people, it is in cities, it is in life, and when life, people, and the most important cities for culture are despised, Russia will only face defeat. And even hundreds of Shaheds will not save it from this. They will only enlarge Russia's disgrace.

Advertisement:

Because power is in people, in cities, in life. And when life, people, and the most important for the culture [cities] are neglected, there will only be a [defeat]. [Defeat] for Russia. Even hundreds of Shaheds will not save it from this, they will only add [to Russia’s shame]."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that during the next Russian attack on Sunday night, the quantitatively most powerful blow was directed against Kyiv Oblast.

"During this terrorist attack, the most powerful strike was aimed against the Kyiv [Oblast]. Within the city of Kyiv and the [oblast], 36 drones were shot down. This is how Russia celebrates the day of our ancient Kyiv... Throughout its history, Kyiv has seen various meannesses from invaders. It has survived them all, and it will survive the [R]uscists. None of them will be here!", stressed the president.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
19:45
Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement: