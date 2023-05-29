All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike border-adjacent settlements in Sumy Oblast, 49 explosions recorded

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 00:32
Russians strike border-adjacent settlements in Sumy Oblast, 49 explosions recorded
STOCK PHOTO BY SUMY OBLAST POLICE

Russian invaders performed 14 attacks on border-adjacent settlements in Sumy Oblast on 28 May, with 49 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Nova Sloboda, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novgordske, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Khotin and Bilopillia hromadas came under attack. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Advertisement:

The Khotin hromada came under mortar fire from the territory of the Russian Federation, resulting in three explosions.

The Yunakivka hromada was shelled with a self-propelled artillery system (five strikes) and attacked with a mortar (one strike).

One mortar strike was recorded in the Esman hromada.

The Znob-Novgordske hromada sustained artillery shelling (five explosions).

The Russians performed 12 mortar strikes at the Nova Sloboda hromada.

The Myropillia hromada came under mortar attack (six explosions).

Another mortar attack was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation on the Bilopillia hromada (three explosions).

A Russian helicopter attacked the Velyka Pysarivka hromada from the territory of the Russian Federation (10 explosions).

The Shalyhyne hromada also sustained a mortar attack (three explosions).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: