All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike border-adjacent settlements in Sumy Oblast, 49 explosions recorded

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 00:32
Russians strike border-adjacent settlements in Sumy Oblast, 49 explosions recorded
STOCK PHOTO BY SUMY OBLAST POLICE

Russian invaders performed 14 attacks on border-adjacent settlements in Sumy Oblast on 28 May, with 49 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Nova Sloboda, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novgordske, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Khotin and Bilopillia hromadas came under attack. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

The Khotin hromada came under mortar fire from the territory of the Russian Federation, resulting in three explosions.

Advertisement:

The Yunakivka hromada was shelled with a self-propelled artillery system (five strikes) and attacked with a mortar (one strike).

One mortar strike was recorded in the Esman hromada.

The Znob-Novgordske hromada sustained artillery shelling (five explosions).

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Russians performed 12 mortar strikes at the Nova Sloboda hromada.

The Myropillia hromada came under mortar attack (six explosions).

Another mortar attack was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation on the Bilopillia hromada (three explosions).

A Russian helicopter attacked the Velyka Pysarivka hromada from the territory of the Russian Federation (10 explosions).

The Shalyhyne hromada also sustained a mortar attack (three explosions).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
19:45
Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement: