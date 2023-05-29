Russians strike border-adjacent settlements in Sumy Oblast, 49 explosions recorded

Russian invaders performed 14 attacks on border-adjacent settlements in Sumy Oblast on 28 May, with 49 explosions recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Nova Sloboda, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novgordske, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Khotin and Bilopillia hromadas came under attack. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Khotin hromada came under mortar fire from the territory of the Russian Federation, resulting in three explosions.

The Yunakivka hromada was shelled with a self-propelled artillery system (five strikes) and attacked with a mortar (one strike).

One mortar strike was recorded in the Esman hromada.

The Znob-Novgordske hromada sustained artillery shelling (five explosions).

The Russians performed 12 mortar strikes at the Nova Sloboda hromada.

The Myropillia hromada came under mortar attack (six explosions).

Another mortar attack was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation on the Bilopillia hromada (three explosions).

A Russian helicopter attacked the Velyka Pysarivka hromada from the territory of the Russian Federation (10 explosions).

The Shalyhyne hromada also sustained a mortar attack (three explosions).

