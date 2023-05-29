All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Force reports how Russia attacked Kyiv on afternoon of 29 May

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 May 2023, 12:28
Air Force reports how Russia attacked Kyiv on afternoon of 29 May

The Russians may have used Iskanders to attack Kyiv on the afternoon of 29 May; the missiles flew in from the north along a ballistic trajectory.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The air-raid warning was issued, and in fact it took a short period of time for the enemy to launch the first strikes. This indicates that missiles flying along a ballistic trajectory were used.

Advertisement:

They are thought to have been Iskanders. There are various models: the Iskander-M is a ballistic missile, and the Iskander-K is a cruise missile. We will provide information about the type of weapons used later, when we have summarised the results of the combat work."

Details: Ihnat said Russia probably used S-300s or S-400s (anti-aircraft missiles flying along a ballistic trajectory).

Background: As Ihnat explained, downed missiles cannot evaporate in the air; they, or fragments of them, inevitably land on the ground. Ukrainians are strongly urged not to ignore the air-raid warnings and take shelter.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: