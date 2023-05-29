All Sections
Air Force reports how Russia attacked Kyiv on afternoon of 29 May

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 May 2023, 12:28
The Russians may have used Iskanders to attack Kyiv on the afternoon of 29 May; the missiles flew in from the north along a ballistic trajectory.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The air-raid warning was issued, and in fact it took a short period of time for the enemy to launch the first strikes. This indicates that missiles flying along a ballistic trajectory were used.

They are thought to have been Iskanders. There are various models: the Iskander-M is a ballistic missile, and the Iskander-K is a cruise missile. We will provide information about the type of weapons used later, when we have summarised the results of the combat work."

Details: Ihnat said Russia probably used S-300s or S-400s (anti-aircraft missiles flying along a ballistic trajectory).

Background: As Ihnat explained, downed missiles cannot evaporate in the air; they, or fragments of them, inevitably land on the ground. Ukrainians are strongly urged not to ignore the air-raid warnings and take shelter.

Advertisement: