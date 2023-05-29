All Sections
Member of Ukraine’s National Guard downs Russian missile bound for Kyiv using Soviet-era MANPADS

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 May 2023, 14:33
Photo: National Guard of Ukraine

During the nighttime Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast on 29 May, a member of the National Guard of Ukraine shot down a Russian missile, which targeted the capital.

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine

Details: On Sunday night, the Russians launched another massive missile attack on the city of Kyiv. All the air targets were detected and rendered harmless by the air defence of Ukraine.

One of the missiles was shot down by a member of the National Guard of Ukraine who goes by the alias of Pokemon, a soldier of an anti-aircraft rocket and artillery division of the Burevii brigade.

Recently, on 9 May, he neutralised another Russian missile near Kyiv.

That same night at 3:20, a 20-year old soldier launched his second successful shot from the same weapon, an Igla-1 MANPADS (man-portable anti-aircraft missile system).

Quote: "This time it was more challenging to hit the target as it was quite dark. But the result speaks for itself. I was more emotional and happy upon realising what I did than the first time. I realise that this is not just a shot down missile but saved lives."

