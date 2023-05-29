All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Member of Ukraine’s National Guard downs Russian missile bound for Kyiv using Soviet-era MANPADS

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 May 2023, 14:33
Member of Ukraine’s National Guard downs Russian missile bound for Kyiv using Soviet-era MANPADS
Photo: National Guard of Ukraine

During the nighttime Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast on 29 May, a member of the National Guard of Ukraine shot down a Russian missile, which targeted the capital.

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine

Details: On Sunday night, the Russians launched another massive missile attack on the city of Kyiv. All the air targets were detected and rendered harmless by the air defence of Ukraine.

One of the missiles was shot down by a member of the National Guard of Ukraine who goes by the alias of Pokemon, a soldier of an anti-aircraft rocket and artillery division of the Burevii brigade.

Advertisement:

Recently, on 9 May, he neutralised another Russian missile near Kyiv.

That same night at 3:20, a 20-year old soldier launched his second successful shot from the same weapon, an Igla-1 MANPADS (man-portable anti-aircraft missile system).

Quote: "This time it was more challenging to hit the target as it was quite dark. But the result speaks for itself. I was more emotional and happy upon realising what I did than the first time. I realise that this is not just a shot down missile but saved lives."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: