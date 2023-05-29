All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers drop bombs on petrol station in Toretsk: 2 people killed, 8 wounded

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 29 May 2023, 18:30
Occupiers drop bombs on petrol station in Toretsk: 2 people killed, 8 wounded

Russian occupiers have dropped bombs on a petrol station in the town of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring eight more people.

Source: Prosecutor’s Office in Donetsk Oblast 

Details: According to the investigation, on 29 May, at around 11:30, Russian troops attacked the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast again, supposedly using FAB-250 aerial bombs.The petrol station and multi-storey building were damaged.

One of the bombs hit a local petrol station, killing a 28-year-old worker. In addition, according to preliminary data, eight civilians sustained injuries of varying severity: six women and two men.

Advertisement:

The second bomb fell on the administrative building. The explosion injured a local resident.

 

The premises of a petrol station, a bank, an educational institution and vehicles were also damaged.

The actual number of victims is still being established.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
Donetsk region
Defenders on Lyman front told by Commander that time for counteroffensive is coming soon
Border guards and army repel 10-hour Russian assault near Avdiivka in spite of chemical attack
Russian occupiers damage Karlivskyi reservoir dam: 26 people evacuated due to flooding
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: