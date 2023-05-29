Occupiers drop bombs on petrol station in Toretsk: 2 people killed, 8 wounded

Russian occupiers have dropped bombs on a petrol station in the town of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, killing two people and injuring eight more people.

Source: Prosecutor’s Office in Donetsk Oblast

Details: According to the investigation, on 29 May, at around 11:30, Russian troops attacked the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast again, supposedly using FAB-250 aerial bombs.The petrol station and multi-storey building were damaged.

One of the bombs hit a local petrol station, killing a 28-year-old worker. In addition, according to preliminary data, eight civilians sustained injuries of varying severity: six women and two men.

The second bomb fell on the administrative building. The explosion injured a local resident.

The premises of a petrol station, a bank, an educational institution and vehicles were also damaged.

The actual number of victims is still being established.

