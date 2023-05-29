All Sections
Video shows Kyiv children running for shelter during an air-raid on 29 May

Monday, 29 May 2023, 19:33

Russia has once again launched a missile strike on Kyiv. First explosions rocked the city soon after an air-raid warning was issued.

Oleksandr Kuchynskyi, a photographer, captured a video in which a group of children are heading for a shelter after the air-raid warning was issued.

The sound of explosions can be heard in the video; frightened, the kids start running faster.

The video has been shared widely on social media. Kuchynskyi shares his experience of today’s air-raid with Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia.

He was having a coffee with friends in a cafe on Hlybochytska Street.

"I don’t always go to a shelter when an air-raid warning is issued, so I stayed where I was. We were close to a music school. When the air-raid warning was issued, a group of children was led from the school to a shelter. But explosions rang out before they were able to reach the shelter," Kuchynskyi says.

He said there were a lot of children, at least four classes’ worth.

"They walked in a long line. After the explosion, the kids in the front of the line ran ahead, and the rest were likely led to a different shelter, at the Kontraktova Ploshcha metro station.

Very little time passed between the moment the warning was issued and the first explosion. Usually 10-20 minutes pass [in between the issuing of the warning and the explosions] but this time hardly 3 minutes passed," Kuchynskyi recalls.

Russian forces also carried out an attack on Kyiv the night before. The Kyiv Metro reported that over 9,000 Kyiv residents sheltered in metro stations overnight, including 1,120 children.

"This is the largest number of people to have sheltered at the stations overnight this month," the Kyiv Metro says.

During the attack on 29 May, 41,000 Kyiv residents sheltered in the metro.

