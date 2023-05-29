Air-raid warning in force in Ukraine for more than an hour: explosions in Kyiv
The Ukrainian authorities have issued an air-raid in the capital and Kyiv Oblast, and explosions have been heard in the centre of Kyiv.
Source: Alarm map; Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram
Details: The air-raid warning was issued at 11:09 (Kyiv time). A little earlier, an air-raid warning had been issued in Kharkiv Oblast.
The sounding of air-raid sirens indicates that there is a threat of missile and air attacks. At this time, people need to go to the nearest shelter.
Around 11:20 (Kyiv time), a series of explosions rang out in Kyiv (particularly in the city centre).
Also at 11:20 (Kyiv time), an air-raid warning was issued in Chernihiv Oblast.
At 11:25 (Kyiv time), the air-raid warning began to spread to the central, northern and southern oblasts.
Later, Vilalii Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, reported that fragments of a missile had fallen on the roadway in the Obolonskyi district. All services are on their way to the scene.
At 11:39 (Kyiv time), the air-raid warning spread to the western oblasts of Ukraine.
Update: The all-clear started to be given at 12:25. The danger had lasted a little more than an hour.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!