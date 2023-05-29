Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defence deployed

On the night of 28-29 May, it was reported about the operation of the air defence system in the capital; later, it became known about explosions in the city, a missile downing and the fall of drone debris.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence systems are operating in the oblast, on the approaches to Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear!"

Details: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration added that there is a threat of Russian drones being used in the oblast.

Updated. Quote from Klitschko: "Explosion in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. All services are going to the scene. Details later. Stay in shelters!"

At 03:20, the Kyiv City Military Administration again reported on the operation of the air defence system in Kyiv.

Later, Klitschko reported on new explosions as well as the downing of a missile near Kyiv.

Update at 03:45: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that debris fell in one of the yards in the Holosiivskyi district. There are casualties.

"Emergency services are at the scene. The information is being confirmed," the Kyiv City Military Administration added.

Klitschko also reported on the explosion in the Podilskyi district of the capital.

According to preliminary information, a private house caught fire as a result of falling debris.

In addition, one more report was received about an explosion in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration denied the information about falling debris in one of the yards of the Holosiivskyi district with victims.

According to Klitschko's preliminary information, no victims were found at the scenes, where the capital's medics went.

The mayor also added that emergency workers are extinguishing the fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district, where debris fell on an abandoned building.

Update at 04:09: According to confirmed information, the roof of a one-storey private house has been damaged due to falling debris in the Podilskyi district. There were no fire or casualties.

Klitschko also reported on the explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

