General Staff correct the number of air targets shot down on 29 May

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 29 May 2023, 19:55
NASAMS air defence system. ILLUSTRATED PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine corrected the number of air targets downed during two large-scale air and missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine on Monday.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is reported that the occupiers used Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles and Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs during the night.

According to detailed information, the forces and means of the air command, in cooperation with the air defence of other units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 36 out of 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 30 out of 38 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

Earlier it was reported that 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed drones were downed.

During the day, the Russians used cruise and ballistic missiles of operational-tactical missile complex Iskander on objects of civil and critical infrastructure of the city of Kyiv. All 11 missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

