All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU's top diplomat says he is "not optimistic" about what could happen in Ukraine this summer

European PravdaMonday, 29 May 2023, 22:40

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy,  is "not optimistic" about the events to unfold in Ukraine during the summer, and also predicts a new military offensive by Russia.

Source: The EU's top diplomat said this at the Cercle d'Economia conference in Barcelona, reports European Pravda citing La Vanguardia and the BBC.

Quote: "I'm not optimistic about what's going to happen in Ukraine this summer," Borrell said.

In his opinion, Moscow will not sit at the negotiating table without first trying to win the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"He [Putin – ed.] has tried once and did not succeed," said the EU's top diplomat, adding that Russia would try to re-capture Ukraine despite the significant losses of the Russian army.

"It still has power, we should not underestimate it," he added.

Borrell stressed the need to increase military spending to respond to the defence challenges facing Europe.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He said that the military presence of the Russian Federation in Ukraine is "enormous".

"Putin has amassed over 300,000 men there, twice as many as he had when he launched the invasion," Borrell said.

According to him, the daily shelling, the killing of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure indicate that Russia has a plan that it adheres to.

"I'm afraid that they don't do that without a plan. We have to be prepared, which means continuing to help Ukraine, because if we don't help it, Ukraine cannot defend [itself – ed.]," Borrell said.

Last week, Josep Borrell expressed confidence that Ukraine can win in the full-scale war with Russia.

Although Borrell did not specify whose statements he was commenting on, earlier in an interview with Bloomberg, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine cannot win the aggressive war that Russia unleashed against it.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Kuchma spotted in Cote d'Azur

This is only a temporary lull, format of operation changed – Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander on Bakhmut

PHOTOZelenskyy arrives at summit in Moldova

VIDEORussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion announce breaking into Russia again

VIDEOPeople knocked, but shelter door was closed: husband tells journalists about death of his wife in Kyiv

Ukraine's Defence Ministry orders 300 Vector drones from German company

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:21
Kuchma spotted in Cote d'Azur
12:31
Putin's new bomb shelter with operational and special communications rooms for officials to be built
12:05
Armed Forces of Ukraine suspended advance on flanks, other tasks performed – Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander on situation in Bakhmut
11:58
This is only a temporary lull, format of operation changed – Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander on Bakhmut
11:50
There are good informal discussions on Ukraine's steps towards NATO membership – NATO Secretary General
11:50
Summit near Ukraine's borders will send message to Russia – EU diplomacy chief
11:46
"My mum has this feeling that I'm about to come into the room any minute. But that will never happen again." Children killed by Russia tell their stories
11:09
Ukraine and Moldova will join EU together – Zelenskyy
10:47
Russia deports over 4,500 Ukrainian orphans and children deprived of parental care – Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister
10:39
UPDATED FROM 10:22Third air-raid warning in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast since beginning of day
All News
Advertisement: