Zelenskyy speaks with Erdoğan on Grain Initiative and war in Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 29 May 2023, 23:02

On Monday 29 May, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, had a telephone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, who won the election the day before.

Source: This was reported by the press service of both leaders, writes European Pravda 

Details: As Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter, in a telephone conversation he noted Erdoğan’s personal role in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, "which is a significant component of the world’s food security."

Quote: "Cooperation between Ukraine and Türkiye is important and effectively contributes to the well-being of our peoples and international stability. We will continue to develop it and work together to strengthen the security of the region, Europe and the world!" the head of state added.

A brief message from the Turkish president's office indicated that Zelenskyy congratulated Erdoğan on his victory in the elections, as well as discussed "events in the Russian-Ukrainian war and regional issues."

Earlier on Monday, the Turkish president held telephone conversations with, among others, Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was re-elected President of Turkey in the second round of elections, gaining 52.16% of the vote according to the Central Election Committee. After that, he promised to unite in support of national values.

At the same time, opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu called this year's expression of the will "the most unfair electoral process in recent years."

