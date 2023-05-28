All Sections
Erdoğan wins in Turkish presidential elections

European PravdaSunday, 28 May 2023, 20:06
Erdogan during the 28 May vote, photo by Pool/Getty Images

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, current President of Türkiye, will remain the head of the country for another presidential term.

Source: This was reported by European Pravda.

Details: According to the results of both the Anadolu state agency and the oppositional ANKA, Erdoğan was ahead of his competitor, opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, in the second round of elections.

According to the state agency Anadolu, after opening 97.12% of the ballot boxes, Erdoğan received the support of 52.21% of the voters, while Kilicdaroglu had 47.79%.

According to ANKA, after opening 96.46% of the ballot boxes, Erdoğan was in the lead with 51.78%, and Kılıçdaroğlu 48.22%. At first, the opposition agency reported that Kılıçdaroğlu was ahead, but with the completion of the count approaching, Erdoğan got the upper hand. 

Türkiye’s Central Elections Committee releases official data a little later than news agencies. The Head of the Turkish CEC said that Erdoğan is leading in the presidential race with 54.5% after counting 54% of the votes. Kılıçdaroğlu, on the other hand, has 45.5%.

Erdoğan has beaten Kılıçdaroğlu in the first round of elections two weeks ago by almost 5%.

The key issues in this election were the rapid growth of inflation and the cost of living, as well as the consequences of devastating earthquakes that claimed more than 50,000 lives.

