Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro

Explosions have been heard in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

Source: Suspilne on Telegram; Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Suspilne reported the explosions in Zaporizhzhia at 01:25.

Currently, an air-raid warning has been issued in the oblast and the city.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration called on citizens to maintain information silence, not to share photos and video and not to help the Russian forces adjust their fire.

"Excessive information attention harms the Defence Forces of Ukraine," the head of the Military Administration emphasised.

At 01:33, Suspilne reported that the sounds of explosions were also heard in the city of Dnipro.

Updated at 01:45. Serhii Bratchuk, Head of the Civic Council at Odesa Oblast Military Administration, said that the anti-aircraft system had been deployed in the city of Dnipro, and preliminary information reports indicate that S-300 missiles have hit the city of Zaporizhzhia.

