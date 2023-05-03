All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 3 May 2023, 01:45
Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro
EXPLOSION. STOCK PHOTO BY DEPOSITPHOTOS

Explosions have been heard in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

Source: Suspilne on Telegram; Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Suspilne reported the explosions in Zaporizhzhia at 01:25.

Advertisement:

Currently, an air-raid warning has been issued in the oblast and the city.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration called on citizens to maintain information silence, not to share photos and video and not to help the Russian forces adjust their fire.

"Excessive information attention harms the Defence Forces of Ukraine," the head of the Military Administration emphasised.

At 01:33, Suspilne reported that the sounds of explosions were also heard in the city of Dnipro.

Updated at 01:45. Serhii Bratchuk, Head of the Civic Council at Odesa Oblast Military Administration, said that the anti-aircraft system had been deployed in the city of Dnipro, and preliminary information reports indicate that S-300 missiles have hit the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: