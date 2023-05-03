All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine rises sharply in press freedom rankings

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 3 May 2023, 11:37
Ukraine rises sharply in press freedom rankings
PHOTO OF PIXABAY

Despite the war, Ukraine has risen from 106th to 79th place in the press freedom index; this has happened due to the economic stabilisation of most of the media and a reduction of the influence of oligarchs.

Source: RSF Press Freedom Index

Quote: "Situations like the almost complete suppression of independent journalism in Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine, the mass arrests of media workers in Türkiye and the subsequent increase in aggression against reporters during demonstrations in Germany have led to the fact that many countries have fallen in the ranking.

Advertisement:

Sometimes significant falls and simultaneous rises of many other countries show how unstable the global situation is in times of crises, anti-media agitation and disinformation."

Details: The situation with press freedom in Ukraine improved (79, +27). This is due to the economic stabilisation of most of its media.

 

The influence of oligarchs on journalism has also decreased, but Ukraine ranks second to last in the world in the category of security. This is related to Russia's war crimes against media workers in Ukraine. Ukraine is ranked ahead of dozens of African countries and Georgia (77th place).

 

This year, Russia fell by 9 positions, and is now occupying 164th place.

The last positions in the rating are occupied by Asian countries such as North Korea – 180th place, China – 179th place, and Vietnam is in 178th place.

The best situation in European countries is Norway (1), Ireland (2), Denmark (3), Sweden (4) and Finland (5).

It was noted that the security situation for journalists remains the biggest problem. The security situation is "very serious" in 36 of the 180 countries, including war-torn countries such as Ukraine and Yemen, as well as in the world's biggest "prisons for media workers": China, Myanmar and Iran.

According to the RSF, the situation with press freedom is "very serious" in 31 countries, "difficult" in 42, "identifiable problems" exist in 55, and the situation is "good" or "satisfactory" in 52.

Thus, working conditions for media workers are problematic in approximately 70% of the world's countries, the same as last year.

The press freedom rankings compare the situation in 180 countries. The annual ranking is published once before World Press Freedom Day on 3 May.

The ranking is based on five indicators: in addition to security, these relate to the political, legal, economic and socio-cultural contexts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: