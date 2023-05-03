Russians once again damage electric power distribution system in Ukraine's east

As of 3 May, electricity production in Ukraine is sufficient to cover consumption. In the country's eastern regions, the Russians have once again caused damage to the distribution systems of Oblenergo [an oblast electricity distributor – ed.].

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national power regulator

Quote: "Sunny weather and water irrigation are contributing to the active operation of hydroelectric power plants and power plants from renewable energy sources. This is helping to compensate for the decrease in the contribution from thermal and nuclear power plants, which occurred due to the start of the summer repair campaigns."

Advertisement:

However, the export of electricity to Moldova continues. Poland does not need additional electricity due to reduced consumption during long holidays in May. Ukrenergo added that currently no electricity is being imported into Ukraine.

Quote: "In the eastern regions, the enemy has once again caused damage to Oblenergo networks. In Sumy Oblast, one of the facilities of the distribution system was hit by two aerial bombs, leaving more than 4,000 consumers without power. Distribution systems in Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts have also been damaged by shelling. Repair work is underway in places where the security situation allows."

Meanwhile, repair work continues on all the high-voltage network facilities that have been attacked by Russian forces.

"Getting the reliability of the energy supply back up to the level we had before the massive attacks requires a lot of resources and time.

To reduce the pressure on the power system, which has suffered severe damage and is still recovering, we ask [consumers], if possible, to shift their use of energy-intensive devices to night and day hours, or to use energy-intensive appliances one at a time. This will make it possible to distribute the load more evenly and facilitate the balancing of the power system," Ukrenergo concludes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!