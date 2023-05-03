All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine to receive aircraft after successful offensive – Zelenskyy

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 15:23

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed confidence that Ukraine's Western allies will provide aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with Sauli Niinistö, President of Finland, in Helsinki, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said the allies will deliver certain weapons after the successful actions of the Ukrainian military on the battlefield.

Advertisement:

"Why do I believe that we will have the aircraft? Because soon we will carry out offensive actions. And after that, I am sure we will receive the aircraft," the Ukrainian president said.

In turn, Niinistö explained that Finland will not be able to transfer its F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets to Ukraine until it has replaced them.

Background: On Wednesday, 3 May, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Finland on an unannounced visit to participate in the Nordic-Ukrainian Leaders' Summit and a series of bilateral meetings.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that sooner or later, Western allies would decide to provide Ukraine with Western F-16 fighter jets, as they have done with other types of weapons.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that it is due to their own pragmatism that Ukraine’s Western partners have still not provided modern aircraft to Ukraine. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: