Ukraine to receive aircraft after successful offensive – Zelenskyy

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 15:23

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed confidence that Ukraine's Western allies will provide aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with Sauli Niinistö, President of Finland, in Helsinki, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said the allies will deliver certain weapons after the successful actions of the Ukrainian military on the battlefield.

"Why do I believe that we will have the aircraft? Because soon we will carry out offensive actions. And after that, I am sure we will receive the aircraft," the Ukrainian president said.

In turn, Niinistö explained that Finland will not be able to transfer its F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets to Ukraine until it has replaced them.

Background: On Wednesday, 3 May, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Finland on an unannounced visit to participate in the Nordic-Ukrainian Leaders' Summit and a series of bilateral meetings.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that sooner or later, Western allies would decide to provide Ukraine with Western F-16 fighter jets, as they have done with other types of weapons.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that it is due to their own pragmatism that Ukraine’s Western partners have still not provided modern aircraft to Ukraine. 

