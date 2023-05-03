All Sections
Victory Day parade cancelled in Bryansk Oblast: people to celebrate in their yards

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 May 2023, 15:53
Photo: Getty Images

Aleksandr Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast of Russia, has announced the cancellation of this year's 9 May parade, saying that the main thing now is to ensure security [Victory Day is a Russian holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote from Bogomaz: "This year, we are unable to celebrate the holiday as we would like – with a solemn procession of parade troops, the Parade of Generations, and portraits of our heroes in the convoy of the Immortal Regiment. However, despite the cancellation of mass celebrations, our veterans will not be left without attention."

Details: According to him, the main thing during the celebrations is to ensure the safety of citizens.

Instead of a parade, veterans will be greeted in their yards, and the authorities have promised to arrange a flower-laying ceremony at monuments and a rally.

Background:

  • On 12 April, the Kremlin-appointed "head of Crimea", Sergey Aksyonov, said that neither demonstration nor parade would be held on the occupied peninsula this year on 1 May and Victory Day. However, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, then stated that "the decision to cancel the military parade on 9 May in Sevastopol has not yet been made" and that consultations with the Russian Defence Ministry were underway.
  • On 20 April, Razvozhayev reported that the "authorities" had finally decided not to hold a military parade in the city.
  • Prior to that, the governors of Belgorod and Kursk oblasts of the Russian Federation decided to cancel military parades on 9 May in order "not to provoke the enemy" with the accumulation of troops and vehicles. 

