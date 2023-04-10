All Sections
Russia's Kursk and Belgorod cancel 9 May parade so as not to "provoke" Ukraine

Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 April 2023, 11:03
Russia's Kursk and Belgorod cancel 9 May parade so as not to provoke Ukraine

The governors of two Russian regions bordering Ukraine have decided to cancel military parades on 9 May in order "not to provoke the enemy" by creating clusters of soldiers and equipment.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RBC, quoting Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Kursk Oblast, and Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast; Russian Telegram channel ASTRA

Details: It is reported that Kursk will not hold a parade on 9 May "for security reasons".

According to Starovoyt, this is due to the position of the region's operational headquarters, which decided to enhance anti-terrorism measures last week.

The parade in Belgorod was also cancelled.

Quote from Gladkov: "I can tell you now that there will be no parade in order not to provoke the enemy with a large number of vehicles and soldiers in the centre of Belgorod."

More details: According to the governor, the matter of the salute and the procession of the "Immortal Regiment" [a Russian custom to honour their fallen soldiers who fought in the WWII, typically observed on 9 May – ed.] will be considered at the next meeting of the operational staff and a decision will be made based on security issues. 

Advertisement: