Russians decide against May demonstration and Victory Day parade in Crimea

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 April 2023, 09:18
Russians decide against May demonstration and Victory Day parade in Crimea

The Kremlin-appointed "head of Crimea", Sergey Aksenov, has said that a demonstration and parade would not be held on the occupied peninsula this year on 1 May and Victory Day [a Russian holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Aksenov on Telegram; Mikhail Razvozzhayev, so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, on Telegram 

Quote from Aksenov: "The authorities of the Republic of Crimea and the Hero City of Sevastopol have made a joint decision not to hold festive demonstrations on 1 May, marches of the Immortal Regiment or a military parade on Victory Day."

Details: According to the so-called "head of Crimea", this decision was made for security reasons.

In the meantime, Aksenov recently said that Russians on the peninsula are not afraid of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and do not see it as a "catastrophe" for them.

Background: Before that, the governors of the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts of the Russian Federation decided to cancel military parades on 9 May so as not to "provoke the enemy" with an accumulation of military personnel and equipment.

Advertisement: