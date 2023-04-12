All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians decide against May demonstration and Victory Day parade in Crimea

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 12 April 2023, 09:18
Russians decide against May demonstration and Victory Day parade in Crimea

The Kremlin-appointed "head of Crimea", Sergey Aksenov, has said that a demonstration and parade would not be held on the occupied peninsula this year on 1 May and Victory Day [a Russian holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Aksenov on Telegram; Mikhail Razvozzhayev, so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, on Telegram 

Quote from Aksenov: "The authorities of the Republic of Crimea and the Hero City of Sevastopol have made a joint decision not to hold festive demonstrations on 1 May, marches of the Immortal Regiment or a military parade on Victory Day."

Details: According to the so-called "head of Crimea", this decision was made for security reasons.

In the meantime, Aksenov recently said that Russians on the peninsula are not afraid of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and do not see it as a "catastrophe" for them.

Background: Before that, the governors of the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts of the Russian Federation decided to cancel military parades on 9 May so as not to "provoke the enemy" with an accumulation of military personnel and equipment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: