Occupiers in Sevastopol decisively cancel Victory Day Parade

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 20 April 2023, 15:28
Photo: Getty Images

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called governor of Russian-occupied Sevastopol in Crimea, reported that the occupying authorities of the city made a final decision not to hold a Victory Day parade on 9 May.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "The Ministry of Defence made a decision not to hold a parade in the city of Sevastopol so all plans of preparation for this event will be reconsidered."

Details: At the same time, the head of the occupying administration calmed the public by saying celebrations will be held in the city, mainly in the format of "memory parades" near houses of the veterans.

Background:

  • On 12 April, Sergey Aksionov, the so-called head of Crimea and subordinate of the Kremlin, reported that the Labour Day demonstration on 1 May and the Victory Day parade will not be held on the occupied peninsula this year. Yet back then Razvozhaev claimed that "the decision about cancelling the military parade on 9 May in Sevastopol has not been made", and that the occupying authorities were consulting the Russian Defence Ministry.
  • Before that, the governors of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts in Russia decided to cancel Victory Day military parades on 9 May to "not provoke the enemy" with concentration of military personnel and equipment.

