In Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, fragments "landed" on territory of enterprise – Kyiv City Military Administration
Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 04:20
Fragments of a Russian object shot down at night on 29-30 May fell on the territory of one of the enterprises in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "Sviatoshynskyi district. According to preliminary information, fragments fell on the territory of one of the enterprises.
All emergency services are on site. Data on destruction and casualties are being clarified."
Details: Vitalii Klitschko reported earlier about the explosions in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.
Previously:
- Vitalii Klitschko and Kyiv City Military Administration reported on the night of 30 May that due to fragments falling, a private house caught fire in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, 3 cars caught fire in the Pecherskyi district, and a woman was hospitalized in the Holosiivskyi district.
- As a result of the Russia’s attack on Kyiv, fires also broke out in an apartment building in the Holosiivskyi district and a residential building in the Podilskyi district.
