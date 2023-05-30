All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, fragments "landed" on territory of enterprise – Kyiv City Military Administration

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 04:20
In Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, fragments landed on territory of enterprise – Kyiv City Military Administration
KYIV, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Fragments of a Russian object shot down at  night on 29-30 May fell on the territory of one of the enterprises in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Sviatoshynskyi district. According to preliminary information, fragments fell on the territory of one of the enterprises.

All emergency services are on site. Data on destruction and casualties are being clarified."

Advertisement:

Details: Vitalii Klitschko reported earlier about the explosions in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

Previously:

  • Vitalii Klitschko and Kyiv City Military Administration reported on the night of 30 May that due to fragments falling, a private house caught fire in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, 3 cars caught fire in the Pecherskyi district, and a woman was hospitalized in the Holosiivskyi district.
  • As a result of the Russia’s attack on Kyiv, fires also broke out in an apartment building in the Holosiivskyi district and a residential building in the Podilskyi district.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: