Ukrainian woman detained in Moscow for attempting to bring deported children back to Ukraine – Russian media

Russian media are reporting that a Ukrainian woman has been detained in Moscow for allegedly trying to bring back Ukrainian orphans who had been deported from the occupied territories.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing its source

Details: Russian media outlets claim that the woman had been sent by the Save Ukraine Foundation, which cooperates with the Ukrainian Security Service.

Ukrainska Pravda has asked the Save Ukraine Foundation to comment.

