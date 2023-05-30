All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 16:11

Hackers broke into the infrastructure of the Russian Skolkovo scientific and technological innovation centre in Moscow.

Source: press service of Skolkovo on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 28-29 May, the infrastructure of the Skolkovo Foundation was subjected to a hacker attack. Criminals gained partial access to a number of information systems and network resources. In particular, a file exchange service located at the Foundation's physical facilities was hacked.

Advertisement:

An attacker or a group of attackers posing as the Ukrainian Cyber Front claimed responsibility for the attack. In addition to the hacking report itself, the hackers made screenshots of a number of internal information resources, as well as individual documents, publicly available," the message states.

The Foundation announced the temporary unavailability of the Skolkovo website and online services, adding that the main part of the functionality will be restored within a day.

Later, Skolkovo added that the system's operation for recognising car numbers and ordering car passes for the territory of the Skolkovo IC was fully restored.

Skolkovo is a modern scientific and technological innovation centre operating in Moscow to develop and commercialise new technologies, described in the Russian Federation as "Russian Silicon Valley".

The Skolkovo centre was launched in 2010 at the initiative of the then-president of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: