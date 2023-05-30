All Sections
Hackers attack Russian Skolkovo Innovation Center

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 16:11

Hackers broke into the infrastructure of the Russian Skolkovo scientific and technological innovation centre in Moscow.

Source: press service of Skolkovo on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 28-29 May, the infrastructure of the Skolkovo Foundation was subjected to a hacker attack. Criminals gained partial access to a number of information systems and network resources. In particular, a file exchange service located at the Foundation's physical facilities was hacked.

An attacker or a group of attackers posing as the Ukrainian Cyber Front claimed responsibility for the attack. In addition to the hacking report itself, the hackers made screenshots of a number of internal information resources, as well as individual documents, publicly available," the message states.

The Foundation announced the temporary unavailability of the Skolkovo website and online services, adding that the main part of the functionality will be restored within a day.

Later, Skolkovo added that the system's operation for recognising car numbers and ordering car passes for the territory of the Skolkovo IC was fully restored.

Skolkovo is a modern scientific and technological innovation centre operating in Moscow to develop and commercialise new technologies, described in the Russian Federation as "Russian Silicon Valley".

The Skolkovo centre was launched in 2010 at the initiative of the then-president of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev.

