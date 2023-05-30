All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 May 2023, 16:22
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has put Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the wanted list.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, which refers to the department’s database 

Details: "The basis for the search: wanted under the article of the Criminal Code," is written on Zaluzhnyi’s wanted list card.

It is not indicated under which article the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is wanted.

Advertisement:
 

Background: In recent weeks, Russian propaganda has repeatedly spread fakes about Zaluzhnyi’s "serious injury" and "disappearance". 

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have shared a video showing the Commander-in-Chief to dispel the lies of Russian propaganda.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: