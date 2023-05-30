Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on wanted list

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has put Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the wanted list.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, which refers to the department’s database

Details: "The basis for the search: wanted under the article of the Criminal Code," is written on Zaluzhnyi’s wanted list card.

Advertisement:

It is not indicated under which article the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is wanted.

Background: In recent weeks, Russian propaganda has repeatedly spread fakes about Zaluzhnyi’s "serious injury" and "disappearance".

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have shared a video showing the Commander-in-Chief to dispel the lies of Russian propaganda.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!