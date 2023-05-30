All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine to receive second IMF disbursement of US$900 million: Fund's mission accomplished

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 17:21

Ukraine has successfully passed the first review of a four-year IMF arrangement and will receive a second US$900 million disbursement.

Source: Gavin Gray, Head of the IMF mission in Ukraine

"I am pleased to announce that IMF staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of the EFF [Extended Fund Facility – ed.]. The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, with Board consideration expected in the coming weeks," Gray said.

He noted that Ukraine has achieved a strong performance in fulfilling the requirements of the programme and has met all structural benchmarks set until the end of May 2023.

Advertisement:

The successful review of the arrangement will enable Ukraine to access the second disbursement of the IMF loan in the amount of US$900 million. The total volume of the IMF programme is US$15.6 billion, of which Ukraine has already received US$2.7 billion in the form of the first disbursement.

The IMF mission began work in Vienna on 23 May. The mission met with senior officials from the National Bank of Ukraine and Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance.

Earlier:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • The IMF's Executive Board approved a four-year US$15.6 billion finance package for Ukraine to help the country meet pressing financial needs amid the ongoing war. In total, this year Ukraine can receive three disbursements totalling 3.3 billion Special Drawing Rights (USD$4.5 billion) from the IMF.
  • The IMF subsequently published 19 structural benchmarks, which Ukraine promised to meet under the US$15.6 billion cooperation programme.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!






Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: